12 April 2022

Almuñecar welcomes almost 400 swimmers for Provincial Winter Swimming Circuit. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

Almost 400 swimmers visited Almuñecar for the Provincial Winter Swimming Circuit on April 9.

On April 9, the Municipal Swimming Pool of Almuñecar welcomed almost 400 swimmers from all over the province of Granada for the Provincial Winter Swimming Circuit. The swimmers were not only able to enjoy the great atmosphere at the swimming pool, but also in the surrounding area, and some even spent day at the beach, according to the coordinator of the Municipal Swimming Pool.

The event, organised by the Sports Delegation of the Provincial Council with the collaboration of the Municipal Department of Sports of Almuñécar and the Granada branch of the Andalucian Swimming Federation, was the penultimate in the calendar for the 2021/22 Provincial Winter Swimming Circuit. The final event will be held on May 28 in Armilla.

The swimmers took part in one of the seven age-based categories, and each category was sub-divided into males and females.

The Provincial Winter Swimming Circuit was created eight seasons ago with the objective of motivating people to swim at the different indoor pools in the province.

