By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 20:03
Badly mutilated body discovered in Malaga province.
image: guardia civil
The Guardia Civil has opened a murder investigation today, Tuesday, April 12, after a badly mutilated body was discovered in the Malaga municipality of Villanueva del Trabuco. A resident of the area came across the grisly find and contacted the police.
According to sources close to the case, this person was walking near the A-7202 road that connects the municipality with Archidona. They reportedly found the remains at Cortijo Las Artachas, about 500 metres from the junction with the A-92.
As El Confidencial reported today, the body had mutilations on the head, hands, and genitals, and sources informed this newspaper that the body was completely naked.
Jose Maria Garcia Campos, the mayor of the town, where the body was found, explained that the discovery occurred this Sunday 10, “in the vicinity of the A-92 that divides Archidona and Villanueva del Trabuco”, and was communicated to him in the early hours of Monday morning.
In statements to Canal Sur Radio collected by Europa Press, Garcia Campos assured that “there is no neighbour who is missing” in the town, and indicated that the body was found “in a very transit area”, which opens the possibility that it was abandoned there without any relationship with the municipality.
After a thorough inspection of the scene by forensic officers, the body was removed, and transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga, as reported by laopiondemalaga.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
