By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 20:03

Badly mutilated body discovered in Malaga province. image: guardia civil

Guardia Civil open investigation into discovery of a badly mutilated body in the Malaga municipality of Villanueva del Trabuco



The Guardia Civil has opened a murder investigation today, Tuesday, April 12, after a badly mutilated body was discovered in the Malaga municipality of Villanueva del Trabuco. A resident of the area came across the grisly find and contacted the police.

According to sources close to the case, this person was walking near the A-7202 road that connects the municipality with Archidona. They reportedly found the remains at Cortijo Las Artachas, about 500 metres from the junction with the A-92.

As El Confidencial reported today, the body had mutilations on the head, hands, and genitals, and sources informed this newspaper that the body was completely naked.