BREAKING NEWS: Protesters in London block entrance to Lloyd’s headquarters

By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 11:30

BREAKING NEWS: Climate activists in London block entrance to Lloyd's headquarters

Protesters in London have blocked the entrance to Lloyd’s headquarters.

Lloyd’s released a statement on 9.15am on Tuesday 12, April:“We are currently unable to enter the Lloyd’s building due to protesters outside. In the interests of your safety, please do not approach the Lloyd’s building at present. Instead, please work from other locations for the remainder of the day. If you are already in the building, please leave via the Tower 4 exit.”

At around 7am this morning more than 60 protesters from Extinction Rebellion blocked the entrances at Lloyd’s of London headquarters, aiming to prevent staff from entering the building.

Credit: Twitter @XRUK_Live

A spokesperson from Extinction Rebellion, Clare Walmsley, stated: “We’re here to demand an end to all new fossil fuel investments and insurance. By underwriting the world’s most deadly fossil fuel projects, they are creating climate chaos – floods, famine, wildfires and death. Insuring new oil and gas projects in the North Sea, which was part of the government’s energy strategy, does nothing to solve the cost of living crisis. Instead, it locks us into a system that’s already pushing millions into poverty.”

“We can see from Lloyd’s long racist history, that it’s always been happy to trade lives for profit. Its business was kickstarted by insuring the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Today its underwriters support projects that sacrifice Indigenous, Black and brown communities on the frontlines of fossil fuel extraction and climate breakdown.”