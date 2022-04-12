BREAKING NEWS: Multiple people injured in shooting in subway station in Brooklyn

By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 15:43

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion in subway station in Brooklyn

BREAKING NEWS: There has been an explosion and shooting in a subway station in Brooklyn

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at around 8:30 local time with at least five people being shot in a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Ambulances, Police, SWAT teams and bomb squads have rushed to the scene. Conditions of the victims are not currently clear, but at least 13 people are believed to have been transferred to hospital although it is not clear if all of the 13 were shot.

Graphic photos have been posted on social media showing the subway platform soaked with blood but it is still unknown what has occurred, with unconfirmed reports of an explosion or a mass shooting flooding social media. The NYPD’s bomb squad is reported to currently be at the scene investigating. An FDNY spokesperson has stated that multiple undetonated devices were found.

A possible suspect is believed to be wearing construction clothes similar to an MTA worker according to sources.

People at the scene are said to have jumped on to another train to flee to the next station, sources said.

Local schools have been placed on lockdown, according to Democratic Councilwoman Alexa Aviles, who represents the area

Credit: Twitter @NYPDnews @derekcfrench

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/3Va2iXf0JQ — Derek French Photo (@derekcfrench) April 12, 2022

