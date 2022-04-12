By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 16:19
British supermarket chain Iceland confirms vegetables will cost 1P
until Thursday
Credit: Twitter @icelandrichard
Following recent rises in food prices and complaints from food banks across the nation, Iceland has confirmed that it will be offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables for just 1P in a new online offer, making sure that there best before dates fall after the Easter period.
All customers need to do is add their chosen pack of Easter vegetables to their basket when online shopping and enter the code ‘ICE1VEG’ when they reach the checkout to receive their discount.
Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, stated: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter. If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on.”
Introducing… 1p veg!! 🥦🥕🌽🫑
Our latest initiative in the fight against the cost of living crisis. https://t.co/njDECgsBxj
— Richard Walker (@icelandrichard) April 11, 2022
