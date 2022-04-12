Brooklyn Beckham confirms he has taken wife Nicola Peltz’s name

By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 15:42

Credit: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham confirms he has taken on wife Nicola Peltz’s name after the wedding.

Following the couple’s romantic wedding Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz again proved their devotion to each other. The couple confirmed that they have taken each other’s names, as reported by Hello! Magazine on April 11.

Brooklyn took to Instagram to reveal that he will now be called Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham. Nicola has taken the name of Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Sharing a beautiful snap of the big day Brooklyn commented: “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham [heart emoji].”

Brooklyn proposed to Nicola in 2020. He commented on social media and said: “I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes xx.”

He went on to add: “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”

