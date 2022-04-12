By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 7:41

Crucial misstep: Meghan Markle branded ‘figure of fun’ after taking on the Queen. Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has blasted the Duchess of Sussex.

Novelist Celia believes that Meghan Markle has made a “crucial misstep”. She believes that the Duchess of Sussex has forgotten how beloved the Queen is by Americans, as reported by The Express on April 11.

Celia told GB News about her thoughts on Meghan’s “crucial misstep” and labelled her a “figure of fun.” Celia commented: “I thought maybe people would be protective of her out here, but not at all.

“She’s just a figure of fun and the crucial misstep she made is forgetting that the whole of the US love the Queen.

“So, anyone who is deemed to have affronted the Queen, or behaved badly in that regard, is just not going to go down well.”



She also went on to comment on Meghan’s idea of trademarking the term “archetypes.” The term will be used for Meghan’s new Spotify podcast.

Celia explained: “This has just been unanimously agreed that it’s a preposterous thing to do.

“In fact, the only thing she should be trademarking is a few words, ‘arrogant,’ ‘entitled’ and ‘preposterous’ because all of those things are uniquely her.

“This is just so archetypal of her narcissism, the idea that you can own a word.”

