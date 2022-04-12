By Guest Writer • 12 April 2022 • 19:14

Eusebius Villalon and Marisa Martin Rosello Credit: Cudeca Foundation

THE Cudeca Foundation Benalmadena signed agreement with Grupo Mainjobs on April 11 to sponsor the charity’s collecting tins.

This is a one-year exclusive sponsorship whereby the company will finance the distribution of these collecting tins throughout Malaga Province.

Through this sponsorship, Mainjobs will allow the Cudeca Foundation to put some 200 tins into circulation with the aim of continuing to raise funds for its cause.

The agreement was signed by Eusebius Villalon, CEO of Grupo Mainjobs, and Marisa Martin Rosello, CEO and Medical Director of Cudeca and speaking on behalf of the company, Eusebio Villalon highlighted the great social work carried out by the Cudeca Foundation.

“We are proud to sign this agreement with which we will help Cudeca in its tireless work to make the situation better for those suffering from the illness and their families” he said.

Marisa Martin Rosello, responded thanking him and said “The initiatives of these solidarity ‘piggy banks’ is only possible thanks to the work of the volunteers in charge of distributing them to all the individuals and companies that ask us for these tins, as well as sponsors such as Grupo Mainjobs.”

“Through the collecting tins, Cudeca raises some €40,000 every year and this money is used entirely to provide home care for people with cancer and other advanced diseases, as well as to support their families through professional care managed by doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and physiotherapists.”

