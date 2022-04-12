Dan Walker’s replacement for BBC Breakfast speculated

By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 9:17

Dan Walker's replacement for BBC Breakfast Credit: Twitter @mrdanwalker

On April 4, BBC Breakfast news host Dan Walker revealed that he was leaving his BBC gig and starting a new job at Channel 5 causing shock among friends and fans.

Walker announced his departure by stating: “Hello, Dan Walker here. I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast. I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there, but Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans, and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.”

Fans of the show came up with all sorts of theories as to why Walker had left, to which he responded:

“It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources claim. In a nutshell, a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the chance to make some exciting TV.”

Since his departure, fans have started speculating on who shall replace him, with many feeling it is time for a woman to take on the job. According to an article by the Daily Star, one viewer stated: “Thinking about Dan Walker leaving @BBCBreakfast. Opportunity for a shake up! Like, have a woman sit on the left side of the screen?” Another viewer said: “Not sure we’ve had a weather presenter take the sofa? This opens up bringing the mighty Carol Kirkwood in!”

However, other fans are theorising that Owain Wyn-Evans could be in line for the BBC Breakfast job: “I wonder if BBC will go with Owain Wyn-Evans for BBC Breakfast job, definitely been grooming him for a big job within the organisation for some time”, stated one fan, with another echoing his opinion: “(Dan’s) replacement is obvious. @OwainWynEvans who else can entertain the audience like Owain?”