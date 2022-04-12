Debut Album: Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam members form new band

By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 12:16

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam members form a new band. The band has dropped a surprise debut album.

Music legends including Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron have come together to create a new group. On April 11, the new group called 3rd Secret shared their debut album.

According to NME, the album is: “A self-titled affair, the 11-track effort sports a broad tonal palette – it leans heavily on classic grunge and alt-rock flavours, but adds diversity with hints of laidback folk and indie-rock, swampy blues and stomping hard-rock.”

The band released the album independently and it is available to stream on multiple platforms. The 3rd Secret website revealed: “GET IN ON THE SECRET!

“3rd Secret by 3rd Secret

“NEW ALBUM ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING SERVICE.

“News Bulletin:

“Reports coming over 3rd Secret hotline that album is still not on Apple Music. Please be patient as work was uploaded Saturday night and needs time to get to streaming platforms. We kindly recommend listening on YouTube “I Choose Me” for this song and the others from the album, until your preferred service catches up.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.