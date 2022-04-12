By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 14:27

DGT issues written warning of €3,000 fines for driving certain types of cars Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

The DGT have issued a letter warning of fines of up to 3,000 euros for driving certain types of cars.

The new changes being introduced by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) to Spanish road laws following the Royal Decree 265/2021 of 13 April, which modifies the General Vehicle Regulations, details this new modification that aims to put an end to so called “Zombie Cars”. This is the name given to vehicles that have been temporarily deregistered but are still on the road. As they are not registered, they do not have to pay taxes and do not have to pass the ITV, which poses a serious danger to other vehicles on the road.

The DGT is sending letters to all drivers who have a deregistered vehicle warning of this new development. If after one year the user does not request an extension of the temporary deregistration of the car, it will automatically become active, which will oblige the owner to carry out the necessary insurance, documentation and tax formalities.

In addition, the agency warns of a heavy fine if this legislation is not properly complied with. All drivers who continue to circulate with a vehicle under these conditions, will be liable to a fine of up to 3,000 euros. The DGT also states that any car that has had an accident and been declared a total loss, must pass the ITV before returning to the road or else they will be classified as “Zombie Cars.”

