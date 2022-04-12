By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 19:25
Dublin airport urges travellers to not arrive too early for Easter travel Credit: Twitter @DublinAirport
Following the chaos seen across the UK in the last week, Dublin Airport is hoping to avoid calamities by urging its estimated 500,000 clients over the Easter period to arrive within a normal timeframe. Previously the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) had said that passengers should arrive up to three and a half hours before their flights, however, according to the PA News agency, a DAA spokesperson has now stated:
“DAA is urging morning passengers due to fly from 8.30 am onwards, not to arrive into the terminals before 5am. This will ease pressure on the security regime and allow passengers flying during the busy first morning wave (those with flights before 8.30 am) to progress through security and on to their boarding gates. Arriving earlier than needed has been found to increase pressure at busy times over recent days and weeks.”
The airport stated that it is currently trying to recover from the impact of the pandemic and suffering from a shortage of staff.
“Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel. Good progress is being made in that recruitment process with more than 500 candidates, from a pool of more than 4,500 applications, having been invited for an interview over the past two weeks,” the spokesperson stated.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.