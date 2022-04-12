By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 19:25

Dublin airport urges travellers to not arrive too early for Easter travel Credit: Twitter @DublinAirport

Travellers who plan on flying from Dublin Airport during Easter Holidays have been urged by the Airport to not arrive too early.

Following the chaos seen across the UK in the last week, Dublin Airport is hoping to avoid calamities by urging its estimated 500,000 clients over the Easter period to arrive within a normal timeframe. Previously the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) had said that passengers should arrive up to three and a half hours before their flights, however, according to the PA News agency, a DAA spokesperson has now stated:

“DAA is urging morning passengers due to fly from 8.30 am onwards, not to arrive into the terminals before 5am. This will ease pressure on the security regime and allow passengers flying during the busy first morning wave (those with flights before 8.30 am) to progress through security and on to their boarding gates. Arriving earlier than needed has been found to increase pressure at busy times over recent days and weeks.”



The airport stated that it is currently trying to recover from the impact of the pandemic and suffering from a shortage of staff.

“Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel. Good progress is being made in that recruitment process with more than 500 candidates, from a pool of more than 4,500 applications, having been invited for an interview over the past two weeks,” the spokesperson stated.