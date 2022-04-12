Explosion in Lebanon leaves at least one dead and several injured

By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 9:49

Explosion in Lebanon with at least one death and several injured Credit: Twitter @Marwa_Osman

An explosion in Bnaafoul, Lebanon has shattered a building resulting in at least one death and seven people injured.

On the morning of Tuesday 12, April, an explosion went off in Bnaafoul, a town close to the city of Sidon in Lebanon, destroying a two-floor municipality building that was also used by the Shiite Amal movement as a scout centre.

#BREAKING in south #Lebanon A huge Explosion in the southern Lebanese village of Bnaafoul reportedly in the building of the village's Municipality building. So far one death has been reported while the entire building has been shattered completely. pic.twitter.com/yRFybsOdd6 — Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) April 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Marwa_Osman

A security official has confirmed that the person killed by the detonation was Ali Al Raz, son of Tawfiq Al Raz, the town’s mayor. According to twitter his funeral will take place at 3pm local time on Tuesday.

تشييع الشهيد المجاهد علي توفيق الرز

اليوم الثلاثاء ١٢/٤/٢٠٢٢ الساعة ٣:٠٠ عصراً#حركة_أمل #بنعفول pic.twitter.com/8AHtdkRDv2 — المكتب الإعلامي المركزي #بالوحدة_أمل (@socialmediaamal) April 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @socialmediaamal

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, the official stated that diesel fuel stored inside the building could have been the cause, but did not confirm and only spoke anonymously as his official statements were not authorised. Other unofficial reports claim that the building stored a weapons cache. The army has since closed the building to search for any further casualties and indications to what caused the blast.

Last year, an explosion in Tyre, Lebanon, that injured a dozen people in a Palestinian refugee camp, was caused by a weapons cache stored for the Palestinian Hamas group. The group denied its storing of weapons claiming that the blast had been caused by the storage of oxygen tanks.

