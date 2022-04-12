Breaking update: another 30 fines to be issued for Covid-19 parties

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 April 2022 • 12:49

BREAKING NEWS: Breaking update: another 50 fines to be issued for Covid-19 parties

The Met Police announced this morning Tuesday April 12th that another 30 fines would be issued for Covid-19 parties held in Whitehall and Downing Street.

IA statement released by the Met Police said: “As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022 we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations who following the referral issue the FPNs to the individual.”

At this stage it is not clear which event the fines relate to with more details expected to be released later today. As always the names of those fined will not be made public by the police.

Original story – April 5th

Another round of fines issued and another moment of you couldn’t make it up, as those attending a bash for the person who literally wrote the Covid-19 rules are issued.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph on April 5, fixed penalty notices have been issued to some of those who attended the farewell event for Kate Josephs who at the time was the director-general of the Cabinet Office’s Covid-19 taskforce.

The event held at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020 was during tier 3 of the lockdown restrictions, a time during which indoor socialising was banned.

Josephs, who is on discretionary leave from her role as Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was “truly sorry” in January when news of the party emerged.

She said: “On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that were at work that day, with drinks, in our office in the Cabinet Office, to mark my leaving the Civil Service. I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result.”

I am today making a statement. I am truly sorry. pic.twitter.com/xWByiiKfV3 — Kate Josephs (@katejosephs) January 14, 2022

As a result of the investigation into Partygate, Sheffield City Council brought in an independent investigator to examine the situation. A cross-party committee is now looking at the findings and will report once they have fully considered all the facts. Josephs is understood not to be under any obligation to tell the council if she has been fined.

According to a council spokesman: “The committee will need to meet again once they have had time to properly consider the contents of the investigator’s report. Until then, the committee needs to focus on its work.”

With no one obliged to say whether they were fined or not and the Met Police not in a position to go public with the names, one former senior official became the first to confirm they had received a fine.

Former Deputy Cabinet Secretary and Whitehall Ethics chief Helen MacNamara, who now works for the Premier League, is understood to have received the fine for a June 18, 2020 event at the Cabinet Office.

She said: “I am sorry for the error of judgment I have shown. I have accepted and paid the fixed penalty notice.”

McNamara who was in charge of Whitehall propriety and ethics at the time along with Josephs the Covid-19 rule writers, have both been fined for breaking those laws.

