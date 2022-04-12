Former World Champion Carl Fogarty spotted motorbike riding in Granada

By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 17:03
Carl Fogarty, MBE, more lovingly known as Foggy, has been spotted motorbike riding in the beautiful Valle del Zalabí in Guadix, Granada. The city of Guadix, which sits at an altitude of 913 metres is located at the northern foothills of the stunning Sierra Nevada and has roughly 18,718 inhabitants.
Fogarty took to social media to share photos of his riding adventures in Spain saying that it had been an awesome first day.
Awesome 1st day..😎👍 @toroadventure #scrambler #desertsled @ Cuevas del Tío Tobas https://t.co/0fk3fKCC4D
— FOGGY MBE (@carlfogarty) April 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @carlfogarty1 Spain.
56-year-old Foggy had previously posted a few days ago on 10, April, to mark the beginning of his four-day riding trip in Spain, sitting next to his “best mate” a Ducati scrambler Desert Sled motorbike.
Me and my best mate for the next 4 days..😈😎👍#scrambler #desertsled @ducatiesp @ducatimanchesteruk @bikesure @toroadventure @ Alhaurín El Grande, Andalucia, Spain https://t.co/KvTTTejfxK
— FOGGY MBE (@carlfogarty) April 10, 2022
Foggy, who retired from racing in 2000, is one of the all time most successful World SuperBike racers, holding the second highest number of race wins ever, at a whopping 59. He also won four World Superbike Championships (1994, 1995, 1998 and 1999) and more recently he won the 14th series of “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!” in 2014 although his racing skills weren’t needed for that.
Fogarty received his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 1998 New Year Honours and helped in the development of the Petronas FP1 racing motorcycle that was campaigned in the early 2000s.
