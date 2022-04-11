By Tamsin Brown • 12 April 2022 • 0:53

Four-star Almuñecar hotel reopens after being closed for two years. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The four-star Almuñecar Playa Spa Hotel has fully reopened after two years of the pandemic.

On Friday, April 8, the emblematic Almuñecar Playa Spa Hotel reopened its doors with all its services, including the spa, restaurant, swimming pools, air conditioning, entertainment and ballrooms, fully operational. The news is significant for Almuñecar, as the hotel, located by San Cristóbal beach, had been closed for two years due to the pandemic.

The councillor for Tourism and Beaches, Daniel Barbero, visited the hotel for the reopening and said: “This is a long-awaited moment. Firstly, because this reopening represents a before and after in the recovery of tourism in our municipality, and secondly, because more than 80 employees are returning to work.”

The four-star hotel’s 227 rooms are ready to receive Easter visitors. They have 170 rooms that have already been booked for Easter and are hoping that more will be booked over the coming week and that pre-pandemic levels are reached little by little.

