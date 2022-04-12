H&M to close 240 stores worldwide

By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 13:27
Credit: Twitter @hmunitedkingdom
The announcement comes after a slowdown in sales first seen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and latterly with the Ukraine Crisis, with 185 stores being closed in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine according to an article by The Mirror. H&M stated that Russia was its sixth largest market bringing in 4% of global sales. The franchise currently has more than 5,000 shops worldwide.
H&M chief executive Helena Helmersson stated: “With the combination of much-appreciated collections, rapid adaptation and further improvements, our recovery is strong. Despite continued restrictions, sales increased significantly compared with the previous year. The third quarter has started well and we are almost back at the level we were at before the pandemic. Together with profitable online growth and continued store optimisation this will contribute to long-term, profitable and sustainable growth for the H&M group.”
The news follows Primark unveiling its new website on Thursday, April 7, which comes with a traffic light system to help shoppers know when and where stock is available.
