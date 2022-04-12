By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 April 2022 • 14:28

Inhumane conditions slammed as Murcian truckers stuck outside Dover Source:Twitter

The Regional Federation of Transport Organisations and Companies of Murcia, FROET, has slammed the inhumane treatment and conditions in which more than 1,000 Murcian truckers stuck outside of Dover find themselves in.

The trucks are being corralled by Operation Brock, a scheme put in place by UK authorities to handle the backlog of commercial vehicles after the suspension of P & O Ferry services. Added checks now that the UK is no longer part of the EU have also added to the delays, with port officials experiencing ongoing computer problems as they try and log the movement of goods.

Latest estimates put the backlog at around 4,500 vehicles with around one third less ferries making the crossing, resulting in driver’s waiting days for their turn. Although authorities believe the operation to have been a success those stuck in the queues think differently with no services made available to drivers.

Logistics UK is calling for an urgent review into the effectiveness of Operation Brock as a traffic-management scheme, as well as the humanitarian issues it raises as HGV drivers are left unable to access basic hygiene facilities, food and drink. — Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) April 12, 2022

Logistics UK have called for an investigation into what many describe the situation as inhumane with no toilets and no food in scenes reminiscent of Brexit.

For my French speaking friends…….this is the image of Britain 🇬🇧, as seen from a French driver in Operation Brock in Kent yesterday. @grantshapps pic.twitter.com/oiWD4JwUdU — Terry Foreign Migrant in France 🇫🇷🇬🇧 (@TerrySparrow4) April 7, 2022

The Channel Tunnel and the ferry companies have said sailings and departures are running as normal but that delays continue due to high volumes and cusoms cechks.

FROET, a union of eight associations of freight and passenger road transport companies, logistics operators, transport agencies, warehousemen distributors and travel agencies represent more than 1,250 companies. Many of their members run regular trips into the UK to deliver fresh produce and the concern with delays is not only for drivers but also for the businesses whose vehicles are stuck.

The delays mean that many have been unable to make deliveries or have had to hire additional carriers to be able to get their produce delivered into the UK.

The federation, who have slammed the UK over the number of trucks waiting for ferries and channel crossings, have also lodged a formal complaint with the government over the inhumane conditions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.