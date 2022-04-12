By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 17:54

Israel reveals why it will not participate in Eurovision 2022 Credit: Twitter @EuroVision

Israel, which already had a song and contestant, has revealed the reasons why it will not participate in Eurovision 2022.

After the 40 artists and songs to be enjoyed in Eurovision 2022 on stage in Turin, Italy, in May were announced, Israel, which had chosen Michael Ben David to sing a song titled “I.M.”, has announced that it is withdrawing from the event.

Israel’s public broadcaster IPBC confirmed on Tuesday 12, April that it does not plan to enter Eurovision 2022 because it cannot guarantee the protection of its delegation.

“The employees of GSS, Israel’s security service, are currently on strike and will therefore not provide protection for the representative and his companions for the trip to Turin. We cannot take responsibility for the security of the delegation if there is no security on behalf of the State of Israel” was the official statement given by Israel.

Due to the strike by the Foreign Ministry, the GSS can not handle the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest, and as of this moment, the Israeli delegation will not participate in the 2022 #Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. https://t.co/wyFyisPOTE — Eurovision & Whatever (@ESCandWhatever) April 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ESCandWhatever

The news follows a controversial year full of drama for Eurovision, with Spain’s Benidorm Fest and the much debated victory of artist “Chanel”; Russia’s expulsion from the competition following the Ukraine Crisis and Ukraine’s contestant Alina Pash leaving the competition due to her alleged pro-Russian affiliations.

