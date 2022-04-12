Trending:

Israel reveals why it will not participate in Eurovision 2022

By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 17:54

Israel reveals why it will not participate in Eurovision 2022 Credit: Twitter @EuroVision

Israel, which already had a song and contestant, has revealed the reasons why it will not participate in Eurovision 2022.

After the 40 artists and songs to be enjoyed in Eurovision 2022 on stage in Turin, Italy, in May were announced, Israel, which had chosen Michael Ben David to sing a song titled “I.M.”, has announced that it is withdrawing from the event.

Israel’s public broadcaster IPBC confirmed on Tuesday 12, April that it does not plan to enter Eurovision 2022 because it cannot guarantee the protection of its delegation.

“The employees of GSS, Israel’s security service, are currently on strike and will therefore not provide protection for the representative and his companions for the trip to Turin. We cannot take responsibility for the security of the delegation if there is no security on behalf of the State of Israel” was the official statement given by Israel.

 

Credit: Twitter @ESCandWhatever

The news follows a controversial year full of drama for Eurovision, with Spain’s Benidorm Fest and the much debated victory of artist “Chanel”; Russia’s expulsion from the competition following the Ukraine Crisis and Ukraine’s contestant Alina Pash leaving the competition due to her alleged pro-Russian affiliations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
Breaking update: Johnson, Carrie Johnson and Sunak to receive Partygate fines