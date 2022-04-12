By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 13:40

Credit: Josie Gibson Instagram

Josie Gibson clashes with This Morning chef over ‘big’ career move. Josie revealed details of her exciting news on Monday’s show.

On Monday, April 11, Josie bantered with chef Clodagh McKenna and host Vernon Kay on This Morning. She revealed that she is set to star in season two of Cooking With The Stars on ITV.

Vernon commented: “We’ve got some exclusive news, Josie is about to star in a big ITV show. Spill the beans – well no, don’t do that, but tell us what it is because beans are involved!”

Josie explained: “Well, I have signed up for Cooking With The Stars and I cannot tell you how difficult it is! I did not realise how bad my memory is!”

Host Vernon queried what Josie would be doing on the show. Josie quickly replied: “So I’ve got to learn to cook all of these incredible dishes, and I am with a bit of a legend actually… sorry Clodagh…”

Clodagh pulled a face as Josie added: “Clodagh is in Cooking With The Stars as well, but I am with legend Tony Singh…. MBE Tony Singh.

“He’s brilliant, he’s brilliant!”

Commenting on the forthcoming show Clodagh stated: “So we go head-to-head, I’ve got the lovely Dr Ranj, who is – I have to say – brilliant.”

Josie queried Dr Ranj’s cooking skills and Clodagh said: “He came in and he didn’t know anything about cooking and he is just… I mean, I love teaching.”

Josie is confident in her cooking talents and added: “Well I just want to let you know Clodagh, that you’re going down!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.