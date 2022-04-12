By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 2:47

Malaga man arrested for abandoning severely disabled 15-year-old son. image: [email protected]

Malaga man arrested after being accused of abandoning his 15-year-old disabled son who suffers from cerebral palsy



A 46-year-old man was arrested in Malaga on March 23 by officers from the Child Protection Area (APROME). He was detained for a crime against family rights and duties, accused of abandoning his 15-year-old son, who has a 54 per cent disability due to cerebral palsy. As a result, the boy requires constant attention.

His arrest was carried out after Malaga Child Protection Services informed APROME that they were aware, through the city’s Social Services of the existence of a child under 15 years of age who had a high degree of dependency. They indicated that he was suspected of living in conditions that would pose “a serious risk to his physical integrity and health”.

As reported by the Andalucian Government in a press release, APROME officers immediately initiated an operation aimed at locating and protecting the child. Once the address was located, they entered inside and encountered a child with a dirty and noticeably neglected appearance.

The assistance of Malaga’s Social Services was instantly requested, who offered the child the urgent food and hygiene needs that he required. He was subsequently admitted to the Malagueña Association of Parents of Cerebral Palsy of Malaga (Amappace), a centre specialising in his type of disability.

Investigative inquiries were then carried out to clarify the reason for the serious situation of vulnerability in which the child was found. It was quickly discovered that the father suffered from alcohol and other addictions, and also had numerous police records.

He was reportedly habitually absent from the family home, and allegedly, even when he was in it, he completely neglected to take the slightest care of his son and his son’s special needs. In fact, he had not been to school for months.

As a result of the investigations, the father was notified of the administrative decision through which he would lose the legal guardianship of his son. He was subsequently placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court No2 of Malaga, as reported by malagahoy.es.

