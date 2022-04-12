By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 18:27

Melilla border with Morocco to open this Thursday, April 14. image: Google maps - Amigo Awmma

Morocco has announced that its border with Melilla will open this Thursday 14



It has been announced today, Tuesday, April 12, that the border crossing between Morocco and Melilla will reopen this Thursday 14. According to ‘Nador City’, the local authorities in Beni Enzar are busy cleaning the area.

They have been removing the concrete barriers that were used to close the entrance to Melilla in March 2020. That was the date on which Morocco’s emergency health plan aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic was implemented.

Maintenance and cleaning work has also reportedly been carried out on streets and crossings towards the customs and security barriers, in addition to repairing public lighting. All of the necessary elements of security and customs have been mobilised to organize the traffic and control process, in order to achieve a good start to this process.

This swift reopening of the border point comes after the talks held last week between King Mohamed VI and Pedro Sanchez, the president of the Spanish Government. As a result of their meeting, the gradual opening of the border crossing was agreed upon.

It is expected to take place on the night of Wednesday 13, into Thursday 14, at around three in the morning. To begin with, only the transit of residence card holders in Melilla, Schengen visa holders, Moroccans residing abroad, and European tourists, will be allowed.

The Government Delegation in Melilla indicated that, “as announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, the next reopening of the border will take place in a gradual, orderly and coordinated manner”.

Adding, “This requires agreeing on the necessary conditions that allow the achievement of these objectives, for which, this week, the pertinent work has begun within the framework of collaboration that has been established between Spain and Morocco”, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.