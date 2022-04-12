By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 20:37

More than 1,000 counterfeit items seized in Benalmadena's Puerto Marina. image: policia nacional

‘Operation Nidal’ sees police confiscate more than 1,000 counterfeit items in Benalmadena’s Puerto Marina



Officers from the National Police and the Local Police of the Malaga municipalities of Benalmadena and Torremolinos, seized more than 1,000 counterfeit items this Monday, April 11. They conducted ‘Operation Nidal’, which involved raids along the promenade of the town, as well as in the Puerto Marina area.

In a press release, the National Police revealed that six men have been arrested for selling this illegal merchandise on the street. Those arrested, commonly known as manteros (street vendors), had numerous products exposed for sale that were allegedly top-quality counterfeit articles of well-known commercial brands with an estimated value exceeding €20,000.

During the operation, both forces utilised the support of the local police’s drone unit. Officers proceeded to confiscate numerous counterfeit products, including 209 bags, 505 T-shirts and sports pants, 125 pairs of sports shoes, 155 sunglasses, and 145 sports kits from various football teams.

In a statement, Victor Navas, the mayor of Benalmadena, praised that “operations of this type help to redirect the situation to displace this activity, and thus stop harming the interests of the municipality’s merchants, who struggle daily to generate employment and wealth”.