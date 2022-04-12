By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 20:37
More than 1,000 counterfeit items seized in Benalmadena's Puerto Marina.
image: policia nacional
Officers from the National Police and the Local Police of the Malaga municipalities of Benalmadena and Torremolinos, seized more than 1,000 counterfeit items this Monday, April 11. They conducted ‘Operation Nidal’, which involved raids along the promenade of the town, as well as in the Puerto Marina area.
In a press release, the National Police revealed that six men have been arrested for selling this illegal merchandise on the street. Those arrested, commonly known as manteros (street vendors), had numerous products exposed for sale that were allegedly top-quality counterfeit articles of well-known commercial brands with an estimated value exceeding €20,000.
During the operation, both forces utilised the support of the local police’s drone unit. Officers proceeded to confiscate numerous counterfeit products, including 209 bags, 505 T-shirts and sports pants, 125 pairs of sports shoes, 155 sunglasses, and 145 sports kits from various football teams.
In a statement, Victor Navas, the mayor of Benalmadena, praised that “operations of this type help to redirect the situation to displace this activity, and thus stop harming the interests of the municipality’s merchants, who struggle daily to generate employment and wealth”.
Councillor for Security, Javier Marin, explained Monday’s operation “is organised after the local security board that we held last week, in which we verified the problem of illegal street vending present in some points of the municipality, and in which the bases were established for the collaboration between both security forces”.
Adding, “With this action, we wanted to send a clear message to vendors, while safeguarding the interests of small and medium-sized merchants in the municipality. We are going to be vigilant and repeat these surveillance and control operations until we manage to stop any activity that directly harms the interests of our business fabric, in addition to hindering the transit of visitors, and harming our tourist image”.
“It will not be the only operation of these characteristics that we will develop. We are going to establish them periodically to prevent illegal street vending from occupying the places where local businesses are based”, concluded Mr Navas, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
