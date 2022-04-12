By Tamsin Brown • 12 April 2022 • 12:54

New public transport app for Velez-Malaga gives users important bus information in seconds. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Velez-Malaga has launched a new public transport app that provides users with important information about bus times and routes.

On 4 April, the Transport Department of Velez-Malaga launched a new and convenient mobile application designed to provide users with useful information about the status of the city bus lines of the municipality, including the stops on each line, the waiting time until the arrival of the next bus and possible incidents or alterations that may occur.

The councillor for Transport, José María Domínguez, said that the free app “is another tool that we are making available to citizens as part of our firm commitment to the digitalisation of the city”.

The public transport app was jointly developed with Alsa, the company that runs manages the city bus service, and is called “Autobuses Velez-Malaga”. It allows people to see the information in just a few seconds. There will be signs on buses and at bus stops and public buildings where users will be able to download the app using a QR code.

