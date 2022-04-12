Parental careful watch is essential for the detection of orthopaedic disorders in children and adolescents

By Euro Weekly News Media • 12 April 2022 • 13:27

The Children Multidisciplinary Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of children’s orthopaedic and neurological disorders from birth to adulthood. “Our specialists provide help for genetic deformities as well as those originating in other situations, such as inadequate postures that persist over time or unexpected circumstances such as a road accident”, explained the Head of this Unit, Dr Lourdes Álvarez Holgado.

Although the patient’s profile can significantly vary and the diagnoses are different, the specialist establishes four distinct age groups: “first of all, we have new-borns and nursing babies (from birth to the first year of life) who may suffer from congenital alterations (muscular congenital torticollis, congenital scoliosis, congenital pelvic obliquity …) or alterations deriving from long-stading postures (plagiocephaly, moulded baby syndrome…)”. In this case, early detection by your Neonatologist and Paediatrician is fundamental as “they tend to be the specialists to first warn of the existence of a diagnosis and they can immediately activate the protocol for referral to our unit, where we can apply the most appropriate rehabilitation treatment for optimal correction of the deformity while having the ability to offer the best quality of life to the patient”, explained the expert.

The remaining age groups are divided into three (12 to 24-months old children, 2 to 15-years old children and over 15-year-olds). “The pathologies that tend to cause most visits to the Children Multidisciplinary Rehabilitation Unit can vary depending on age. During the first few years, when children begin to walk, parental careful watch is fundamental for the detection of orthopaedic disorders. Parents can sense when something is not quite right as they can identify their children walk in unusual ways, have a tendency to limp or to turn their knees inwardly …”, explained Dr Lucía Martos Sánchez, the specialist in Children Rehabilitation.

Early detection and the adequate corrective therapy are fundamental to prevent future health issues that may, in some circumstances, disable or, at least, notably impair the quality of life of the patient. There is a large percentage of cases where the absence of symptoms such as pain have resulted in undetected serious malformations. “There is a particularly notable number of spine deviation (scoliosis) cases that have been detected in patients who were involved in road accidents. These patients were not conscious of anything being unusual and therefore they had not sought treatment at the right time. Timely treatment could have reduced any collateral complaints they may have had and did not give importance to”, stated Lourdes Álvarez Holgado.