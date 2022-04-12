By Tamsin Brown • 12 April 2022 • 6:10

Plaza Mirador Gaucín in Rincon pays tribute to mountain village of Gaucín. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Plaza Mirador Gaucín, inaugurated on April 7 in Rincon de la Victoria, pays tribute to the beautiful village of Gaucín.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, inaugurated Plaza Mirador Gaucín on April 7, in tribute to the municipality of Gaucín. He was accompanied by the mayor of Gaucín, Pedro Godino, the Rincon councillor for Internal Affairs, Josefa Carnero and the Gaucín councillor for Youth and Festivals, María José Márquez. Salado highlighted the importance of cooperation and interaction between the two municipalities, “one coastal, the other inland”. Gaucín is located in the south of the Serranía de Ronda, at the foot of the Sierra del Hacho.

Salado said: “Rincon de la Victoria, which has grown exponentially as a destination, has historically welcomed many people from the interior, including many families from Gaucín who live in our municipality today.”

The mayor of Gaucín added: “I am overwhelmed by this beautiful space. I now understand why so many residents of Gaucín have come to live in Rincon de la Victoria, one of the most beautiful municipalities in the province.”

The square houses a hand-painted ceramic mosaic that reflects the beauty of Gaucín.

