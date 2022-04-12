By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 21:10

Possible murder-suicide incident being investigated in Valencian Community. Image: Guardia Civil

Guardia Civil in the Valencian town of Canals are investigating a possible murder-suicide incident



According to sources from the Guardia Civil, a man allegedly killed his brother this Wednesday, April 12, in the municipality of Canals, located about 60km from Valencia. It is believed this man then committed suicide, in a possible murder-suicide case that is now under investigation by the force.

The incident was discovered at around 2pm, when a Canals resident called the 112 emergency telephone number. She informed them that she had peered through the window of a house located on CalleFrancesc Bru, and saw a person hanging in the inner courtyard of the house.

112 immediately alerted the Local Police, who sent a patrol to inspect the property. As sources from this body explained to EFE, after ringing the bell without the front door being opened, they broke down the door. Inside, they found the body of a person who had apparently committed suicide in the inner courtyard.

A subsequent search of the house revealed the bloodied body of another man on the floor. They also found traces of blood throughout the house, for which they notified the Judicial Police.

Sources close to the investigation indicated that the second man had his neck cut, and that the coroner is proceeding to examine the bodies to determine their exact causes of death.

The deceased are two brothers aged 46, and 49, who lived alone in this house in the centre of the town. They were apparently both undergoing treatment for psychiatric problems, as reported by larazon.es.

