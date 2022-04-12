By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 13:07

Radio host Fearne Cotton stops live shows due to panic attacks Credit: Twitter @FearneCotton

Fearne Cotton, BBC radio host has said that she can no longer work live shows due to panic attacks.

The 40-year-old host known for her work on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 stated that her nervous system “could not handle it” at the present time. According to an article by the Daily Mirror Fearne Cotton stated: “I would not sleep the night before, I’d have a panic attack before. I’d probably be fine when I’m on air, it’s just the bit before that I can’t get myself through with ease. I feel a level of frustration because it’s a job I learned for 25 years and I know I can do really well.”

Fearne Cotton currently has her own podcast titled the Happy Place podcast, where she frequently talks on all topics regarding mental health and positivity. Speaking about her podcast the radio host stated:

“All I want to do is help create something that breeds connection and offers people solace if they’re feeling alone. I did years of work that was enjoyable, but didn’t necessarily always have a point to it, and I think you get to an age or maybe you go through certain experiences in life where you think, ‘There has to be more meaning to all of this’. You can climb the ladder to get to the best radio show or the TV show with the biggest audience, but then what? What’s the goal?”

