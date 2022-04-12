By Tamsin Brown • 12 April 2022 • 21:45

Rincon de la Victoria celebrates International Romani Day. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria held a special event to mark the occasion of International Romani Day on April 8.

Rincon de la Victoria joined the celebration of International Romani Day, held every year on April 8. The mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, the councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar, and various other councillors attended the commemorative act, as did members of the La Mirada Cultural Association and the Philadelphia Evangelical Church. Local residents were also present.

Salado said: “With every day that passes, the Roma community in Rincon de la Victoria is gaining importance. As mayor, I am very grateful for everything you do, and you already know first-hand that you can count on me and this government team to continue building bridges that will allow us to join paths.”

Aguilar added: “Today, we are defending equality and the full inclusion of the Roma community, and we are also remembering all the Romani people who were murdered by Nazism.”

The Plenary Hall of the Rincon Town Hall hosted the reading of an institutional manifesto in which they reaffirmed their support of all the individuals and groups who work day after day to meet the needs of the Roma population.

Copies of the manual Lección Gitana, published by the Fundación Secretariado Gitano and which aims to educate people about the Roma people in order to fight rejection and discrimination, were also handed out.

This was followed by a recital of Federico García Lorca’s poem Romance de la Pena Negra by local artists Bosco Vida, Taniana Saceda, and Carmen Becerra.

Finally, the day ended with a performance of Gelem, Gelem (the official Romani anthem) by another local artist, María Cortés, and the traditional petalada at the fountain of the Plaza Al-Ándalus.

