By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 April 2022 • 9:22

Russia's foreign minister claims war to put an end to US world domination Source: http://www.mid.ru/ru/fotogalerea-s.v.lavrova

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister claimed on Monday April 11th, that the war in Ukraine was “meant to put an end” to world domination by the US and to the expansion of NATO.

Speaking to Rossiya 24 and according to a translation from the Russian state-run media outlet RT, Lavrov said: “Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion [of NATO] and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage.”

Accusing the US of international law violations he said: “This domination is built on gross violations of international law and under some rules, which they are now hyping so much and which they make up on a case-by-case basis.” He added that the US was guilty of trying to impose its own “rules-based international order”, of trying control the world according to how they see it.

The statements help to clarify their original accusations of not adhering to the agreement around the expansion of NATO, which Russia said was a threat to their existence. What it doesn’t explain is the claims by Putin that he wants to de-Nazify Ukraine, a country whose democratically elected president is Jewish.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also accused Ukraine of genocide against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine, a claim that has so far proven baseless.

Lavrov has offered other reasons in the past to justify the invasion including in March claiming the Kremlin was trying to prevent a separate war in Ukraine. A tweet posted at the time said that: “The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there.”

FM #Lavrov: The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there. pic.twitter.com/tLf7798DIh — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 7, 2022

The invasion of Ukraine has been justified in many different ways by Russia, but the latest from Russia’s foreign minister that it is about putting an end to US world domination is perhaps the most telling.

Clearly the message was aimed at a local audience who the Kremlin is working hard to keep on their side as the troop losses grow and the economy falters.

