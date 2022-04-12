By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 13:17

Credit: UK Gov

Russia’s illegal war on the women and children of Ukraine. Lord Tariq Ahmad spoke at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Speaking at the Security Council meeting on April 11, Lord Tariq Ahmad commented on the “harrowing evidence of how women and girls are suffering” in Ukraine.

Lord Ahmad said: “May I begin first of all in joining others in thanking the insightful and expert and deeply thoughtful contributions of our briefers. My thanks go to Sima Bahous from UN Women, to Mr Manuel Fontaine from UNICEF, and of course, Ms Kateryna Cherepakha who gave us a direct insight of the situation, on the ground, in Ukraine.

“And in doing so, it reminds me that the Geneva Conventions contain numerous provisions that afford special protections to women and girls, as civilians, in conflict zones.

“Yet, what we see today with our own eyes, and as today’s detailed briefings testify, is harrowing evidence of how women and girls are suffering.

“Mr Putin’s invading forces are absolutely oblivious to even the most basic tenet of the Geneva Conventions – the distinction, the absolutely essential distinction, between civilians and combatants.”

He went on to add: “Today, sadly, we’ve once again heard Russia trying to deflect from the facts, the reality on the ground — muddy the waters — by what can only be described as quite extraordinary statements, and even lies. Yet, what is true, what is fact, is that Russian attacks on civilians and residential areas have been truly barbaric.

“Yet, what we’ve seen shine through this, as a real beacon, is the Ukrainian people themselves. Ukrainian women have demonstrated incredible fortitude, and demonstrated the real resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

