By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 8:43

Ryanair passenger left fuming after suitcase with vital medication ‘lost’ for more than a week. The couple had flown up from Manchester Airport to Italy’s Milan.

One baffled holidaymaker was left fuming after her suitcase disappeared for more than nine days. Rachel Millard had flown from Manchester Airport to Milan with Ryanair. It was her first holiday abroad with her boyfriend Joe. Not only was Rachel left without her clothes, but she was also missing vital medication which was in her bag.

As reported by Manchester Evening News on April 11, Rachel explained: “It was just horrible. My first trip away with my boyfriend and I had virtually nothing with me.

“I did tell them about my medication but I had no idea about how I might go about getting a prescription over there so just had to go without. I also had no underwear, toiletries, make-up gym stuff.”

Rachel told the paper: “I had a few clothes in my hand luggage but had to buy some more. Especially as a waiter spilled Aperol Spritz on my only spare pair of trousers! It meant I just couldn’t enjoy it as much as I should have been.”

Rachel even spotted her suitcase in an article about the chaos at Manchester Airport. She revealed: “I couldn’t believe it,

“I ran straight over to Joe and said ‘that’s my bag.’ Its 100 per cent mine. I zoomed in on the label and even has an ‘MXP’ tag on it, which is for the Milan airport on it. I did think it hasn’t been abandoned it never made it onto my flight. So I was a bit confused at how it ended up there as it looked like it was in baggage reclaim.

“But I was kind of relieved in a way as at first I had no idea where it was, it could have been anywhere. At least then I knew it was in Manchester and we were flying home the next day so I thought I could just grab it then.”

The couple returned to the UK with easyJet on April 6. They headed straight over to the Ryanair helpdesk to try and claim Rachel’s missing bag. This did not go as planned and she was unable to collect her missing luggage.

Rachel commented: “They just said there was no staff and they couldn’t help at the minute. All the worry just came back then,

“It was really annoying. I just thought this is ridiculous they say they can’t find it but I know it’s here and I’ve even shown them a picture.”

Rachel now believes that she is being ghosted after trying to reclaim her luggage from Ryanair who uses Swissport to handle baggage services.

“They are just ghosting me really, that’s how I’m describing it. Obviously, baggage issues do happen but for it to be nine days and them just ignore me and tell me they can’t help isn’t good enough really. Especially seen as I’ve told them where it is or where I think it is,” said Rachel.

“There are no guarantees it is still there now. And I don’t even know how to go about rebuilding my stuff. I don’t know if I need to replace the stuff now because I’m still without it and don’t know how long it’s going to be until I get my bag back”

A spokesperson for Swissport explained: “We are sorry to hear of the experience Ms Millard has had with her baggage. We are investigating the issue as a priority and working with our airline partner to ensure the item is returned as soon as possible.”

