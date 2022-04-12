Sadness as lifeless body of missing British expat discovered in Almeria’s Albox

By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 11:49

Credit: Facebook missing poster

The lifeless body of a missing British expat has been discovered in Almeria’s Albox. Denis Walker had gone missing from Albox on March 24.

On Monday, April 11, Denis Walker’s body was discovered between the towns of Albox and Arboleas, as reported by La Comarca. The Guardia Civil is currently investigating the death.

Denis’ daughter Joanne Walker took to social media to share the news of her father’s death. Joanne commented: “Thank you so much for your love and help trying to find my father. “Unfortunately Denis was found today.

“RIP Dad.”

On April 1, Joanne had shared the news that the father had gone missing and called on locals to help find him. Her Facebook post read: “Good morning.

“My father Denis Walker has been missing from La Parilla Hotel in Albox for the past week. He suffers with dementia. He never wanders off and is usually quite happy to sit in the bar or outside watching the day go by.

“Please let me know if you have seen him. He is officially a missing person with the police.

“Thank you.”

