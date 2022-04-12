By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 13:54

Saharan dust in Malaga in latest weather report Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

According to the AEMET: the day’s weather will be marked by cloudy intervals with rain between dawn and midday, which will give way to very cloudy skies with thunderstorms until late in the day.

Following the State Meteorological Office’s (AEMET) previous updates, Tuesday 12, April will see the arrival of a second front following yesterday’s front, also moving across the Peninsula from East to West marked by unpredictable weather and widespread precipitation. There will be snowfall at high altitudes and temperatures will continue to drop.

The weather forecast for this Tuesday in Malaga is unstable and unpredictable, with cloudy skies and scarce rain during the morning hours, to then give way to very cloudy skies and storms until around 6.pm. The afternoon will also see consistent rainfall and thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to those seen yesterday, ranging between a maximum of 19 degrees and a minimum of 13 degrees (but with a maximum wind chill of 20 degrees and a minimum of 14).

AEMET has also stated that Saharan dust can be expected across the whole of the Peninsula on Tuesday, which in addition to the thunderstorms caused by Storm Evelyn, could potentially worsen conditions. The organisation has once again warned that asthma sufferers and others with breathing difficulties should take care.

