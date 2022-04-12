Strictly’s Neil Jones moves in with girlfriend months after split from ex

By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 16:02

Credit: Neil Jones Instagram

Strictly’s Neil Jones moves in with his girlfriend months after splitting from his ex. Neil was previously married to Katya Jones.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil has reportedly moved in with former Miss Romania Sienna Hollen. The smitten couple is said to be living in London, as reported by The Express on April 12. Earlier this year Neil split with his girlfriend Sophie Lily Kerr.

Speaking to The Sun a source revealed: “Neil and Sienna are totally smitten and want to spend as much time with each other as possible, so it made sense to move in together.

“Despite their age gap, they have plenty in common and get on really well. It’s still early days but signs are looking good this relationship may have some legs. They were spotted having fun on one night out. They walked arm-in-arm and he even gave her a piggyback.”

The source went on to add: “Neil is clearly a magnet for hot women right now. He’s enjoying himself. And who can blame him after what he’s been through.”

