By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 4:01

Sweden begins internal debate on joining NATO. image: wikimedia - CC BY-SA 4.0

Members of the Social Democrat Party in Sweden have started an internal debate on joining NATO



Magdalena Andersson, the Prime Minister of Sweden, and the members of her Social Democrat Party, on Monday, April 11, met to begin a serious internal debate about joining NATO. Previously, this was a move that had been opposed by the party.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, everything is changing in countries bordering the warmongering nation. Neighbouring EU state Finland is also said to be considering joining the alliance, with both Baltic nations now evaluating their strategic situation on the international front.

This debate will be a “broader discussion than just a yes or no question on NATO membership”, commented Tobias Baudin, the party’s deputy leader. “We have to seek a broader understanding of what is happening in the world around us, and understand the advantages and disadvantages of the current security policy line”, he declared.

In a statement, Baudin added that the “security policy dialogue” should be finalised before the summer. In a total U-turn last month, Magdalena Andersson confirmed that she was no longer ruling out a possible bid to join NATO, as reported by euronews.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.