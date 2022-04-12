By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 April 2022 • 16:30

Teen dies after taking turns to shoot at each other wearing body armour Source: Belleview Police Department

The Belleview Police Department in Florida (USA) said two youngsters had taken turns to shoot at each other wearing body armour, with a 911 call made after one of the teens dies.

According to the police report, officers arrived on the scene to find 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr., had been shot with his friend administering CPR. An ambulance was called and he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Following an autopsy the medical examiner’s office said the cause of Broad’s death was a single gunshot wound to the chest. They continued saying that the cause of death was consistent with a homicide.

Further investigations by the police “uncovered evidence to prove” that Joshua Vining, 17, had “shot and killed Broad.” Vining was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.

The police said in a statement that: “Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armour.

“Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck.”

A third teenager, Colton Whitler, who was present has been charged with misleading the police after he gave false evidence. He apparently “video recorded both shootings using Snapchat on his iPhone,” saving the video of Vining being shot, but deleting the video of Broad being shot.

A technician was able to recover the shooting of Broad, resulting in the two being charged. It is understood both will be charged as adults.

Bail has been lodged for both individuals who will appear in court later after their friend dies in a “game” that saw them taking turns to shoot at each other while wearing body armour.

