By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 10:06

Thousands of people gain access to ground-breaking antiviral Covid Treatment in the UK.

On April 12, the Government revealed that: “Thousands more vulnerable people in England are now eligible to receive the UK’s second oral antiviral treatment for Covid.”

The government commented on the ground-breaking antiviral treatment Paxlovid and explained that the drug: “has been added to the PANORAMIC national study, the UK’s fastest-ever recruiting clinical trial of its kind, which is run by the University of Oxford in close collaboration with GP hubs.

“It is already available directly through the NHS to those whose immune systems mean they are at higher risk of serious illness who test positive for the virus – including those who are immunocompromised, cancer patients, or those with Down’s Syndrome.”

The government added: “The PANORAMIC study makes antivirals available to a large number of patients, whilst collecting further data on how the antivirals work where the majority of the adult population is vaccinated. It ensures antivirals are being used in the most effective way and is crucial in ensuring clinicians have the full information to prescribe antiviral treatments to patients in future.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid commented: “As we learn to live with Covid, the UK continues to lead the way in using cutting-edge treatments which have already saved the lives of many of the country’s most vulnerable patients.

“The addition of Paxlovid to the ground-breaking PANORAMIC study is an important milestone and will help us understand who benefits most from these treatments.

“If you’re aged 50 and over or have an underlying health condition and test positive for Covid, I urge you to participate in this study by signing up as soon as you can.”

Chris Butler, from the University of Oxford and Clinical Trial Lead, said: “It is early on in the illness, when people are still being cared for in the community, that treatments for Covid could have their greatest benefit. The PANORAMIC trial is testing whether novel, promising antiviral treatments help people suffering from Covid in the community to recover faster and reduce the need for treatment in hospital.

“It is critically important that new treatments are tested on people and in the situation where they are intended to be used. Joining the PANORAMIC trial will help ensure people with Covid, and indeed the NHS, get the maximum benefit from these precious treatments.”

Professor Nick Lemoine CBE from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) commented on the study and said: “The addition of Paxlovid into the NIHR-supported PANORAMIC trial represents an exciting development. While smaller-scale studies have already shown this new antiviral treatment to be highly effective against Covid in the early stages of infection, additional evidence from much larger cohorts is needed to enable clinicians and health services to make best use of these exciting new treatments.

“With over 23,000 participants having taken part in PANORAMIC so far – the world’s largest platform trial into new antiviral treatments against Covid – collectively the UK is providing vital additional data which will enable rapid deployment and best use of these new potentially life-saving treatments to patients who will benefit from them the most.”

