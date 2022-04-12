By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 3:22

Her Majesty the Queen has reportedly given trusted aide Angela Kelly extraordinary permission for her book



According to reports, Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth II’s trusted aide, has been given extraordinary permission, with a royal blessing to reveal her Covid lockdown secrets. Ms Kelly has served the Queen loyally for the past 28 years, and isolated at Windsor Castle with the monarch.

Publisher HarperCollins announced on Monday, April 11, that Angela’s book, ‘The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe’, which was published back in 2019, will have a new chapter added to it and is scheduled for release next month, in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The Queen personally gave Angela her blessing to share their unparalleled bond with the world, and Angela is the first serving member of the Royal Household to be given this extraordinary permission”, explained a spokesperson for HarperCollins.

Angela’s latest offering will go head-to-head with Prince Harry‘s forthcoming alleged ‘tell-all’ book. She will apparently cover the death of Prince Philip, and tell of HMS Bubble.

The Duke Of York’s autobiography is due out this autumn, and it is public knowledge that the 37 -year-old clashed with Angela Kelly over ‘Tiara-gate’. Ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, he is reported to have yelled at Ms Kelly, “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets”, as reported by geo.tv.

