By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 April 2022 • 11:32

Two arrested for trying to prevent a Holy Week procession Source: Ladiszlai

Two people who were accused of public disorder have been arrested for trying to prevent a holy week procession from taking place.

According to the police report a number of individuals tried to stop the procession from taking place on Monday April 11th in El Vendrell, Taragona.

Local witnesses say that a group of young people gathered before the procession took place. They then attempted to block the procession from passing as it moved down the street. Despite polite requests from observers and those involved the group refused to move or to show respect for the procession or those partaking in the celebration. .

A number of those involved in trying to block the procession accosted those that were in front, as well as those who called for respect to be shown.

As a result the police were called resulting in a scuffle with officers who tried to move them on. That resulted in two of the group being detained accused of public order offences.

The holy week is possibly the most important date in the Catholic calendar, with many thousands involved in processions that remember and pay respect to the passing of Jesus Christ. The daily processions culminate on Good Friday with the carrying of the cross up the mountain past the 12 apostles.

In a deeply religious country it is unusual for groups to try prevent a Holy Week procession, with the reasons for doing so remaining unclear. It is understood that the detained individuals will be brought before the courts later this week.

