By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 12:18

UK Armed Forces Minister threatens Russia with Western involvement Credit: Twitter @SkyNews

Following accusations of using chemical weapons made against Russian forces, a UK Armed Forces Minister has spoken out.

On Tuesday 12, April, in an interview with Sky News, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey stated: “If they are used at all, then (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond. There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response.”

The news follows yesterday’s update issued the UK’s Ministry of Defence, which stated: “Russian forces prior use of phosphorus munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took to Twitter late on Monday evening to address the accusations stating that Britain was working alongside partners to verify the reports that Russian forces may have used phosphorus gas in Mariupol.

Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details. Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @trussliz

In late March the Kremlin denied accusations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that white phosphorus bombs were allegedly used in the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February , under orders issued Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Russia has never violated international conventions,” stated Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who indicated that “the details” of these matters are in the hands of the defence ministry.

