By Chris King • 12 April 2022 • 2:04

Ultra-fast delivery company Getir arrives in Malaga. image: [email protected]_es

Turkish company Getir promises ultra-fast deliveries from its three new stores in Malaga



In today’s world of online purchases, customers insist that their goods are delivered in days, hours, or even minutes. Promising to fulfil that need is Turkish company Getir, which has now opened its doors in three locations in Malaga.

Getir claims that they are a “pioneer in the ultra-fast delivery of the purchase”, and that they deliver what the customer asks for “in a matter of minutes”. Customers can browse their application, make a purchase, and the product is then transported to the buyer by drivers of motorcycles and electric bicycles.

“It was inevitable to focus our eyes on Malaga due to its high potential for the proximity service that we offer. Andalucia will undoubtedly be an important hub in the Spanish market. Right now it is the only region in which we operate in two different cities, after the launch in Sevilla last January”, says Hunab Moreno, general manager of Getir for Spain.

Adding, “Our ultra-fast delivery service is based on a relationship of trust with our employees. That is why at Getir we offer our delivery people optimal working conditions, and an indefinite contract. We landed in Malaga with the purpose of generating quality employment, working in a sustainable way, and improving the day-to-day life of the city”.

This company already operates in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Zaragoza, and Sevilla, with 40 stores. Plans are already in the pipeline to expand into more Spanish cities throughout 2022. Born in Istanbul, Getir currently provides its services in 81 cities in Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and the United States.

Above all, Getir claims to be a technology company that operates in the retail and logistics sector. It was founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur (founder of BiTaksi, the main taxi app in Turkey), Serkan Borancili (founder of GittiGidiyor, acquired by eBay in 2011), and Tuncay Tutek (former executive of Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo in Europe and the Middle East), as reported by malagahoy.es.

