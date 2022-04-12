By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 9:53

What is the current waiting time for a British passport? Demand for passports is at an all-time high.

The government has urged people “not leave their application to the last minute, with demand at an all-time high.” On April 11, the Government warned: “Since April 2021 HM Passport Office has been advising people to allow up to ten weeks when applying for their passport. This remains the case.

“Due to COVID-19, HM Passport Office saw a significant drop in the number of people applying for passports, with over 5 million people delaying their applications throughout 2020 and 2021.

“But with international travel returning to normal, more and more people are applying for a new passport.”

Commenting on the waiting time the Director General of HM Passport Office Abi Tierney, said: “Now that international travel has resumed, we know people will be looking at going away on holiday and yet many people are leaving applying for a passport too late.

“The summer holidays are fast approaching so if you need a new passport, we urge you to apply now.

“Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to ensure that passport applications are processed as quickly as possible.”

