Breaking: Bodybuilding champ Cedric McMillan dead at 44

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 April 2022 • 23:13

BREAKING NEWS: bodybuilding champ Cedric McMillan

American bodybuilding champ Cedric MacMillan, a veteran of the US Army and National Guard, has died at the age of 44.

MacMillan, a well-known bodybuilder and 2017 winner of the prestigious Arnold Classic, died after years of health complications caused by Covid-19 and a road accident.

His death was confirmed online by his sponsor, Black Skull USA, though the cause of the third death of a well-known bodybuilder in the US in the past year, has not been made public.

Black Skull USA said on Instagram: “We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today. Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend and father.”

McMillan became a professional bodybuilder in 2009, before going on to win a string of competitions culminating in the 2017 Arnold Classic, named after bodybuilder, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After suffering a serious bicycle crash and a series of complications after contracting Covid-19, the bodybuilder was largely unable to compete anymore.

He is also believed to have heart problems which further curbed his ability to take part in competitions. In a November 2021 interview with Generation Iron, McMillan said he was “almost dead” from his heart problems in July of the same year.

The Arnold Sports Festival, which organises the Arnold Classic, said it was “heartbroken” to learn of McMillan’s death.

They said on Instagram: “Known for his larger than life personality, his infectious smile, a gentle heart, and a sense of humour that was loved by fellow competitors and fans alike, Cedric will be deeply missed.”

Three other well-known bodybuilders have died in the past year.

George Peterson died at 37 in October after suffering from heart problems believed to be caused by steroids, while Shawn Rhoden died of a reported heart attack in November.

Many of those in the support have expressed their regret at the death of bodybuilding champ Cedric McMillan.

