Coronation Street star warned to ‘clean up his act’ following drunken brawl.

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 April 2022 • 23:40

Image: "Coronation Street" by friskierisky is marked with CC BY-NC 2.0.

Corrie’s bosses called an emergency meeting over the actor’s recent behaviour.

LONG-STANDING Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has reportedly been warned to ‘clean up his act’ following the revelations of a recent drunken brawl near the Grand National racecourse on Friday, April 8.

Gregson is believed to have got into a fight at a Toby Carvery pub near Aintree racecourse following Ladies Day on April 8 and he has also been accused of ‘hurling abuse’ at staff after being kicked out of a club while attending a co-star’s leaving do.

“Simon is one of Corrie’s longest-serving stars and is loved on set, but that doesn’t mean he has carte blanche to behave however he likes,” a source told The Sun.

“Bosses have told Simon his recent behaviour is not ok and it’s not a good look for the soap.

“They’ve warned him to clean up his act. Simon apologised and told them he’d be on his best behaviour from now on.”

The actor, who has played taxi boss Steve McDonald on the ITV soap for three decades, was apparently spoken to by police following the altercation on April 8.

A source told The Mirror: “There was a bust-up and bouncers kicked him out – they pinned him to the ground before the police arrived. He was taken to the police van and spoken to for some time. It was all very messy.”

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm Merseyside Police were in attendance at the Rocking Horse pub on Grand National Avenue, Aintree.

“At around 9.20 pm we received a report two men were involved in an altercation inside the pub. No injuries were reported and the victim declined to make a formal complaint to police. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Prior to the incident near the Grand National racecourse, the 47-year-old was thrown out of Alexandra Mardell’s leaving do for reportedly dancing topless on a table.

