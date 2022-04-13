Watch here: Norwegian hiker rescued from Alicante’s Sierra de Orihuela

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 8:05

Credit: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante

Daring rescue: Norwegian hiker rescued from Alicante’s Sierra de Orihuela with a heart condition.

Officers from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium in Alicante rescued a 67-year-old man in La Muela, in the Sierra de Orihuela. The hiker had been suffering from angina.

The rescue operation took place on April 12 shortly after 2pm. Rescuers had to carry the man on a stretcher before he was airlifted to safety by a helicopter.

Once in a helicopter, the man was rushed directly to Orihuela hospital for further medical treatment. The rescue operation took several hours and involved the special mountain rescue group.

Taking to Twitter the Firefighters commented: “Helicopter rescue yesterday at midday in La Muela, Sierra de Orihuela of a 67-year-old male apparently with symptoms of angina pectoris while on a route, evacuated and transferred to the Hospital!

At this moment no further details are known about the hiker’s condition.

