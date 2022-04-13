Watch here: Norwegian hiker rescued from Alicante’s Sierra de Orihuela

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 8:05
Credit: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante
Officers from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium in Alicante rescued a 67-year-old man in La Muela, in the Sierra de Orihuela. The hiker had been suffering from angina.
The rescue operation took place on April 12 shortly after 2pm. Rescuers had to carry the man on a stretcher before he was airlifted to safety by a helicopter.
Once in a helicopter, the man was rushed directly to Orihuela hospital for further medical treatment. The rescue operation took several hours and involved the special mountain rescue group.
Taking to Twitter the Firefighters commented: “Helicopter rescue yesterday at midday in La Muela, Sierra de Orihuela of a 67-year-old male apparently with symptoms of angina pectoris while on a route, evacuated and transferred to the Hospital!
“🚁👲💪
“#bomberos #cpba #siempreatulado”
At this moment no further details are known about the hiker’s condition.
Rescate con helicóptero ayer al mediodía en la Muela, Sierra de Orihuela de varón de 67 al parecer con síntomas de angina pecho mientras realizaba ruta, evacuado y trasladado al Hospital!🚁👲💪#bomberos #cpba #siempreatulado pic.twitter.com/p3MbT1dr0i
— Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) April 12, 2022
Rescate con helicóptero ayer al mediodía en la Muela, Sierra de Orihuela de varón de 67 al parecer con síntomas de angina pecho mientras realizaba ruta, evacuado y trasladado al Hospital!🚁👲💪#bomberos #cpba #siempreatulado pic.twitter.com/p3MbT1dr0i
— Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) April 12, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.