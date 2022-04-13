By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 April 2022 • 18:17
Floods bring destruction and death to South Africa
Soruce: Twitter
Heavy rains have fallen for a week along the south east coast of the country resulting in mudslides, homes and roads being washed away. Many businesses are under water with significant damage to equipment, vehicles and stocks with much of the area still impassable.
Informal settlements around the town have also been hard hit with many homes flooded and damaged by the rains, whilst others have simply been washed away.
Durban, one of the busiest ports on the African continent has also been badly disrupted by the rains, with damage to containers, flooding and storm surges.
‼️ #Heavyrains caused #flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, #SouthAfrica. Sadly, at least 20 people have died and several people are still missing. Due to #weather and #floods, major roads in #Durban and #Umlazi have been closed.#GlobalCrisis #DurbanFloods #Durbanweather #flood pic.twitter.com/Ae3Fi48i88
‼️ #Heavyrains caused #flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, #SouthAfrica. Sadly, at least 20 people have died and several people are still missing. Due to #weather and #floods, major roads in #Durban and #Umlazi have been closed.#GlobalCrisis #DurbanFloods #Durbanweather #flood pic.twitter.com/Ae3Fi48i88
The area is according to scientists on the frontline of seaborne weather systems that are growing in ferocity due to global warming, with the prediction that this is just the start.
Extreme rainfall and widespread floods have hit #SouthAfrica province of KwaZulua-Natal and the city of Durban, causing casualties and disruption.@SAWeatherServic said that more than 200 mm of rain fell in 24 hours – and in the worst hit areas up to 300mm. Image @News24 🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/XbDWonfIZT
Extreme rainfall and widespread floods have hit #SouthAfrica province of KwaZulua-Natal and the city of Durban, causing casualties and disruption.@SAWeatherServic said that more than 200 mm of rain fell in 24 hours – and in the worst hit areas up to 300mm. Image @News24 🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/XbDWonfIZT
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in February that humanity was far from ready even for the climate change that is already baked into the system by decades of fossil fuel-burning and deforestation. That has been very evident in South Africa’s neighbour Mozambique, who has suffered a series of devastating floods over the past decade, including one last month that killed more than 50 people.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area on Wednesday April 13th saying to local residents: “You’re not alone…We’ll do everything in our power to see how we can help,” Ramaphosa said. “Even though your hearts are in pain, we’re here for you.”
As floods bring destruction and death, warnings have been issued for more rains this coming weekend.
