French Bulldogs and pugs could be banned in UK crackdown

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 16:02

French Bulldogs and pugs could be banned in a UK crackdown led by The Blue Cross.

The Blue Cross is calling on MPs to back a strict new crackdown in the UK. The organisation is asking for a nationwide ban on ‘dangerous’ breeding. They believe overbreeding leads to serious health defects, as reported by the Sun on April 12.

Breeders have been accused of a “vicious cycle of over-breeding” by the organisation. The charity has launched a campaign that hopes to see an “end to the trend of the horrendously bad breeding of brachycephalic pets.” The Blue Cross hopes that the breeding of French Bulldogs, Pugs and Persian cats will be banned.

Speaking to The Sun, The Blue Cross’ Becky Thwaites explained: “We have already started contacting MPs. Ultimately Blue Cross is determined to see the end of the poor breeding of flat-faced dogs and are considering all options both legislative and non-legislative to achieve this.”

The organisation has said that flat-faced breeds account for 20 per cent of dogs in the UK. As the breeds gain in popularity breeding issues are exacerbated.

Currently, in the UK, Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro are banned. However according to the government: “whether your dog is a banned type depends on what it looks like, rather than its breed or name.” This policy is not backed by the RSPCA though as they believe that dogs should “not be judged on how they look.”

