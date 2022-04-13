By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 7:39

Credit: Gilbert Gottfried Facebook

Gilbert Gottfried: Unmistakable comic and actor dies at 67 after a long battle with a heart issue.

The comedy world is in mourning after Gilbert Gottfried died on Tuesday, April 12. He passed away after a long illness.

Taking to social media his family revealed the death and said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed that Gilbert had been suffering from recurrent ventricular tachycardia for some time as he battled myotonic dystrophy type II.

Tributes to the comedian flooded in and Conan O’Brien said: “I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much.’ He then continued to say ‘thank you’ repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man.”

Jon Stewart paid tribute too and said: “Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early standup life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

One fan commented: “RIP Gilbert Gottfried Thank you for making us laugh with your legendary roles from Aladdin’s Iago to the funny Cameo videos. You’ll always be here in our hearts. Thank you for the memories.”

