By Guest Writer • 13 April 2022 • 15:30

Banks promise to assist the elderly in Andalucia Credit: Junta de Andalucia

JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA signs agreement with banks to help the elderly who are having trouble coping with modern practices which are confusing and alienating.

FOLLOWING the tremendous campaign of the retired doctor Carlos San Juan De Laorden who gathered nearly 700,000 signatures on his campaign against the treatment of the elderly by commercial banks in Spain, things have changed dramatically.

The Finance Minister, Nadia Calviño became personally involved and told the banks to start looking after older customers who may not have online access and wanted to discuss their problems on a face-to-face basis.

Now, on April 12, the Junta de Andalucia announced that it had signed a collaboration agreement with different banks to improve care for the elderly and reduce the digital divide faced by that population group.

According to Councillor Rocio Ruiz, this is the first initiative of its type to be developed in Spain and includes specific commitments by the banking entities to get involved in aspects such as improving the financial training of the elderly.

The framework agreements have been signed by Caja Rural del Sur, Cajasur Kutxbank, Unicaja, Banco Santander, Caixabank, Ibercaja and Banco Sabadell after a round table sponsored by the Junta and including the Sevilla office of the Bank of Spain.

“Today, age is an obstacle in an increasingly digitised society, which always demands more knowledge in this area. Without forgetting that the ageism that this situation entails is also a type of discrimination that any government must combat,” said Ruiz.

